Norfolk set for heavy showers as soggy bank holiday weekend continues

A rainy day and a high River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

After a showery Sunday, the county is set to see more rain today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crowds who flocked to see Noel Gallagher headline Sunday Sessions at Earlham Park yesterday had to don plastic macs to shelter from bursts of spring showers.

And according to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, the region is in for another rainy day.

You may also want to watch:

Weatherquest said: "Things are dry first thing but there will be showers moving in from the northwest this afternoon and some of those could turn heavy.

"Temperatures earlier in the day will be around 18-19C but around the showers we could see them drop to as low as 12-13C."

Tomorrow is also due to see bursts of rain but with sunny spells in between showers and highs of 14-15C.

Wednesday and Thursday will see more cloud cover move in across the county with spots of rain but humid temperatures of up to 20-21C.

Friday will see a return of more settled sunny conditions, also with highs of around 21C.