High winds cancel fundraising arts and crafts fair

A cancellation sign for the Norwich Crafts in the Gardens event at Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, on August 10, 2019. Picture: LOUISA BALDWIN LOUISA BALDWIN

A popular arts and crafts fundraising fair was cancelled because of the high winds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich Crafts in the Gardens event, which attracts between 500 and 1,000 visitors year, was due to be held on the city's Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, August 10.

It would have featured 80 stallholders and six performers, most of whom would have been under a tent.

But organisers decided on Thursday morning to cancel due to predicted high winds.

At the same time they publicised the cancellation on the event's Facebook page, via Twitter and put stickers on posters advertising the fair.

Chris Rees, president of the Rotary Club of Norwich Centenary which was one of the main organisers, said: "We were all set to go but on Thursday we made the decision to postpone after seeing the wind speeds, which were predicted between 45mph and 50mph.

"It would have been unsafe to hold it in Chapelfield Gardens and go ahead with it. I was there at 6.30am on Saturday and it was very windy to have an event like that with tents and marquee.

You may also want to watch:

"If people had been injured it would have been terrible."

Other organisers involved were the Rotary clubs of Norwich, Norwich St Edmund, Norwich Blackfriars and Norwich Marchesi and 20 volunteers were helping with the event.

Mr Rees said the arts and crafts event, which is in its 15th year, attracts families and it normally raises between £6,000 and £7,000 for charity.

This year it was due to raise money for the Boudicca Appeal, which is raising £800,000 for the breast cancer unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mr Rees added: "This is the first time we have had to postpone the event. We normally have good weather this time of year. We are really keen to run it.

"People were sad and disappointed it wasn't happening but said it was the right decision.

"The cancellation was highly publicised but you cannot tell everyone.

"If people did go along expecting to see it we are very sorry but we did our best. Hopefully they will come along to the revised event this year."

He said that the Rotary clubs had been in discussion with Norwich City Council about holding the event later this summer.