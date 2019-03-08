Road partly blocked after crash

Police on scene of the crash on the B1106 at Culford, Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

A road is partly closed after a crash.

Police said officers are conducting traffic through a section of the B1106 near Culford in West Suffolk after a collision on Saturday evening.

They are waiting for highways workers to clear oil and fuel from the road.

Police tweeted: "Road is open but officers are conducting traffic. If you see blue lights please take care on the approach."