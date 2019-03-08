Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Bank holiday weather set to be a scorcher with highs of 31C predicted

PUBLISHED: 08:39 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 22 August 2019

This bank holiday weekend might be the hottest on record. Picture: James Bass

This bank holiday weekend might be the hottest on record. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2016

August bank holiday temperatures in Norfolk could be the hottest on record.

Sunny weather is in store across the weekend with some forecasters predicting highs of 30C.

It would beat the current record for August Bank Holiday weather, when 28.2C was recorded in Holbeach in Lincolnshire in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office said the weekend is likely to be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said temperatures could reach 28C to 31C on Sunday in some inland areas, but would be cooler by the coast.

The Met Office said there is a small risk of thunderstorms on the Monday.

Most Read

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Gifted student’ stabbed by notorious drug gang days before court date

Olungbenga Ibidunni was arrested with 100 wraps of crack and heroin on Sprowston Road. Picture: Google

Fire crews tackle large blaze at old holiday park

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

‘There’s nowhere else for me to go’: Council orders garage to move amid planning row

Carl Purkiss at Carl�s Auto Repair Services, North Walsham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Busy Norwich roundabout set to close and will remain shut all bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Gifted student’ stabbed by notorious drug gang days before court date

Olungbenga Ibidunni was arrested with 100 wraps of crack and heroin on Sprowston Road. Picture: Google

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy in 2018. How will this year's cohort get on? Picture: Ian Burt

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘There’s nowhere else for me to go’: Council orders garage to move amid planning row

Carl Purkiss at Carl�s Auto Repair Services, North Walsham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe was sentenced to 20 months and banned from driving for five years for driving without insurance and while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists