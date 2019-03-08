Bank holiday weather set to be a scorcher with highs of 31C predicted

August bank holiday temperatures in Norfolk could be the hottest on record.

Sunny weather is in store across the weekend with some forecasters predicting highs of 30C.

It would beat the current record for August Bank Holiday weather, when 28.2C was recorded in Holbeach in Lincolnshire in 2017.

The Met Office said the weekend is likely to be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said temperatures could reach 28C to 31C on Sunday in some inland areas, but would be cooler by the coast.

The Met Office said there is a small risk of thunderstorms on the Monday.