Norfolk set for hot August bank holiday weekend with highs of 29C

File photo of a very hot and sunny Gorleston beach. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2016

This August bank holiday weekend is predicted to be a sunny one in Norfolk and Waveney with temperatures set to reach 29C.

Friday and Saturday look likely to both be dry and sunny, with temperatures as high as 26C across both days.

Despite potential thunderstorms on Saturday evening, Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said it will be a "warm and humid" day, with highs of 29C.

Bank holiday Monday is also set to stay hot and sunny with temperatures between 25C and 27C.

The hot and settled conditions will be welcomed by many with thousands of people set to attend events across the region.

It will be perfect weather for ducks, particularly the plastic type, on Sunday as hundreds gather to watch The Grand Norwich Duck Race and on Monday up to 17,000 people are expected at the Aylsham Show.

