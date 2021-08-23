News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather set to be fine and dry into Bank Holiday Monday

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:08 AM August 23, 2021   
Maui Waui Festival 2017. Picture: JERRY TYE

Temperatures will stay in the high-teens over the August Bank Holiday weekend in Norfolk and Waveney, with events going ahead such as the Maui Waui Festival. - Credit: Jerry Tye

With festivals and other events planned across Norfolk and Waveney over the August bank holiday weekend, many will be keeping their fingers crossed for dry and sunny weather.

While it is not set to be a scorcher, temperatures are expected to stay in the high-teens all week and into Bank Holiday Monday. 

There is also no rain forecast this week at present. 

Over the next week, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze are expected on most days, though on Wednesday (August 25) and on Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) it will be cloudier.

On Thursday (August 26) it will be overcast with a fresh breeze. 

It is good news for those heading to the Red Rooster Festival at Euston Hall, just south of Thetford, over the weekend as temperatures are set to peak from 19C to 21C every day until the Bank Holiday. 

Other events happening include the Open Air Film and Street Food Festival in Eaton Park in Norwich and Maui Waui Festival at Hill Farm in Gressenhall.

