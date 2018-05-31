Lockdown means we can only look on as April is sunniest on record

Chapelfield Gardens bathed in sunshine over the Easter weekend but with few people due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Brittany Woodman Archant

April is on course to break sunshine records across East Anglia though the coronavirus lockdown means households have been locked away behind closed doors unable to fully enjoy the fine weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With three days of April to go, the region has already seen 240 hours of sunshine. That amounts to an average of nine hours of sunshine per day, which is 3½ hours per day more than normal for April.

Dan Holley, meteorologist with Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “It’s provisionally the sunniest April on record, both for East Anglia and the UK as a whole.

You may also want to watch:

“So far, East Anglia has received nearly 240 hours of sunshine, beating the record of 237.8 hours set in 1942. This follows the fifth sunniest March on record.”

MORE: When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

The Met Office said new provisional information suggests that April 2020 is now the sunniest on record for the UK.

Some 212.5 hours of sunshine have been recorded so far this month, with the previous record being 211.9 hours in 2015.

The record looks to have been broken despite grey cloudy skies on Tuesday, April 28, with some rain that will be welcomed for parched gardens.