Police appeal after young man goes missing

The public is being asked for help in tracking down a young man who has gone missing.

Lavell Farman, 20, from Lowestoft, has not been seen since he disappeared on Thursday, June 20.

He was last seen in Great Yarmouth at 3pm on that day.

He is 6ft, slim with short, fair hair and, when last seen, he was wearing jogging bottoms and trainers.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he is, to contact them on 101, quoting missing person reference 83286.