'Love every drop' water van stuck in floodwaters

The van which got stuck on the flooded Welney Wash Road Picture: Facebook/Welney Flood Watch Facebook/Welney Flood Watch

A water company worker probably wasn't loving every drop after his van became the latest casualty of the floods.

Receding flood waters have revealed a number of abandoned cars beside the Wash Road at Welney Picture: Chris Bishop Receding flood waters have revealed a number of abandoned cars beside the Wash Road at Welney Picture: Chris Bishop

Water spills onto the low-lying Welney Wash Road when the fields on either side become submerged.

But despite warning signs and barriers, an Anglian Water employee tried to drive down it.

The van, with the company's Love Every Drop slogan emblazoned on the side, became stuck.

A spokesman for the firm said: "Unfortunately an Anglian Water employee mistakenly drove down the road at Welney Wash which led to his vehicle breaking down.

"The vehicle has now been removed from the flooded road."

The van is one of more than a dozen vehicles which have become stuck this winter. Firefighters have had to be called out to rescuse some drivers, while others have abandoned their cars until the waters receded.

An amber flood alert is in force at Welney.