All smiles at city park as families beat 32C heat splashing in fountains

PUBLISHED: 18:35 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 27 August 2019

Twins Evie and Evan Mills, 10, and their friend Anya Brown, 10, right, cool off in the water fountains at Waterloo Park in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Twins Evie and Evan Mills, 10, and their friend Anya Brown, 10, right, cool off in the water fountains at Waterloo Park in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The sun was high in the sky again today following a blazing hot August bank holiday.

Elsie Philpott, 10, enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park and cooling down in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYElsie Philpott, 10, enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park and cooling down in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And for some of Norwich's smaller residents, the best place to beat the heat was at one of the city's many parks.

Waterloo Park's fountains were packed with families cooling off in the shade and enjoying the water, as the mercury reached highs of 31C in the fine city.

Ten-year-old twins Evie and Evan Mills, and friend Anya Brown, played in the spray from the water fountains at Waterloo Park during the day's hot weather.

While tots and toddlers also joined in the fun, with 11-month old Henry Philpott cooling down with a paddle.

Henry Philpott, 11-months-old, enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHenry Philpott, 11-months-old, enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heavy showers and thunder storms were also forecast across Norfolk today (Tuesday, August 27), with Norwich and Great Yarmouth remaining hot and dry.

And clouds are set to cover the city on Wednesday, with the heat cooling off to a pleasant 23C.

- How have you been keeping cool in the heat?

Seven-year-old Thomas Parker enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park and cooling down in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSeven-year-old Thomas Parker enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park and cooling down in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elsie Philpott, 10, enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park and cooling down in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sophie Hanwell, six, cools off as she runs through the water fountains at Waterloo Park in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSophie Hanwell, six, cools off as she runs through the water fountains at Waterloo Park in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven-year-old Thomas Parker enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park and cooling down in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the toddlers enjoying cooling off in the water fountains at Waterloo Park in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the toddlers enjoying cooling off in the water fountains at Waterloo Park in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elsie Philpott, 10, enjoying the water fountains at Waterloo Park and cooling down in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

