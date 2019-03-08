Gallery

All smiles at city park as families beat 32C heat splashing in fountains

Twins Evie and Evan Mills, 10, and their friend Anya Brown, 10, right, cool off in the water fountains at Waterloo Park in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

The sun was high in the sky again today following a blazing hot August bank holiday.

And for some of Norwich's smaller residents, the best place to beat the heat was at one of the city's many parks.

Waterloo Park's fountains were packed with families cooling off in the shade and enjoying the water, as the mercury reached highs of 31C in the fine city.

Ten-year-old twins Evie and Evan Mills, and friend Anya Brown, played in the spray from the water fountains at Waterloo Park during the day's hot weather.

While tots and toddlers also joined in the fun, with 11-month old Henry Philpott cooling down with a paddle.

Heavy showers and thunder storms were also forecast across Norfolk today (Tuesday, August 27), with Norwich and Great Yarmouth remaining hot and dry.

And clouds are set to cover the city on Wednesday, with the heat cooling off to a pleasant 23C.

- How have you been keeping cool in the heat?

