Stunning pictures show extent of flooding

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. Terry Harris

These breathtaking images show how heavy rain engulfed a Norfolk road.

Norfolk County Council said the A1101 Welney Wash is likely to stay closed for at least a week after flooding submerged the road.

Aerial photographer Terry Harris captured the flooding at its worst, close to the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border.

Around the county, heavy downpours led Norfolk Constabulary to issue warnings over surface waters.

The county council said highways teams took to the roads with pumps and tankers to clear excess water.

Almost 10mmm of rain fell in the early hours of the morning alone, with rain persisting throughout the day.

Further rain is set to fall over the weekend, with forecasters indicating an 80pc change of precipitation on Saturday.

