Stunning aerial pictures show King's Lynn covered in snow

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:35 PM February 9, 2021   
Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

A photographer has captured stunning aerial pictures giving us a birds-eye view over King's Lynn in the wintry weather.

People across Norfolk woke up to snow covered gardens and cars on Monday, February 8 following heavy overnight snowfall which continued into Tuesday and more expected.

Some parts of Norfolk have seen up to 13cm fall within the past 24 hours, with lows of -5C overnight.

The conditions resulted in schools across the region staying shut and disruptions to travel and bin collection services.

But families made the most of the weather from their doorsteps with children in west Norfolk enjoying snowball fights and creating snow creations.

And photographer Ian Burt has revealed the extent of the snow in King's Lynn with his aerial captures, overlooking the docks and The Walks.

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of King's Lynn in the snow. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt


