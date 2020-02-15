Search

Storm Dennis is set to bring more disruption to Norfolk and the region

PUBLISHED: 00:08 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 00:08 15 February 2020

A tree in Wensum Park, Norwich, which has been there since before the Second World War, has fallen in Storm Ciara. Picture: TractorWalking on Twitter

Archant

Almost a week after Storm Ciara brought widespread destruction and disruption to Norfolk and Storm Dennis is set to bring with it more carnage when it hits later this afternoon.

Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of 2020, and is due to hit the UK on Saturday afternoon, bringing with it strong wind and the chance of heavy rain.

The warning is in place until midnight, with more heavy rain forecast on Sunday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday. Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely."

Forecasters said there could be delays for drivers, rail and plane passengers, while some roads and bridges could close.

They warned some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves, that there was a "slight chance" of power cuts and damage to buildings.

You may also want to watch:

Storm Dennis has already led to the cancellation of much of Saturday's Love Light Norwich programme. Caroline Bidewell, head of operations of Love Light Norwich, said: "We cannot guarantee the safety of visitors, crew or volunteers, so have made the hard decision to cancel much of Saturday's programming."

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure park in Lenwade will also close out of concerns "for the safety of visitors and crew" over the weekend (February 15-16) while the storm has also led the postponement of the Marriott's Way Marathon and Half Marathon events on Sunday (February 16).

Organisers stated on Facebook the "potential impact of Storm Dennis during Saturday and into Sunday is too great a risk for us to take".

It is however hoped that the events will be rescheduled to a date later next month.

Storm Dennis follows just one week on from Storm Ciara, which caused travel chaos last weekend with cancelled trains, buses, and roads blocked by fallen debris.

Several schools were forced to close on Monday due to power outages caused by the weather, and thousands of homes were left without electricity as engineers worked through the night to fix damaged electric networks.

