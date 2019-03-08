7 things to do during this weekend's sizzling sunshine

East Anglia is set to sizzle this weekend as temperatures are predicted to keep on rising over the next 72 hours.

Today (Friday May 31) welcomes sunshine and highs of around 21C to 24C.

And while it may become cloudy for a while this afternoon, the sun will reappear again later. There will also be a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "The temperature is set to rise up a bit again on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures of around 25C to 24C.

"On Sunday, it may be a bit more humid and muggy, and we should see highs of around 26C to 27C."

As reported earlier this week , these temperatures mean that some parts of Norfolk could well be hotter than Ibiza this weekend, with the BBC predicting highs of 24C for the party island on Saturday and Sunday.

With so many events planned across the region this weekend, organisers are hoping for bumper crowds.

In north Norfolk, military enthusiasts will have the chance to see a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight hurricane display at a reunion and heritage day at Langham Dome, near Holt, on Saturday June 1.

Wildcat Aerobatics, who fly a pair of iconic Pitts Special biplanes, will display close formation aerobatics and precision synchronised flying at Wildcraft Brewery's Wildfest event in Coltishall Road, Buxton, at 4pm on Saturday, June 1.

Visitors will also be able to sample Wildcat beer - a new beer made for Wildcat Aerobatics by Wildcraft Brewery.

Fakenham Racecourse will be awash with glitz and glamour when it hosts its popular ladies' day event this weekend.

It will be on Sunday, June 2, drawing people from far and wide with more advance tickets sold than last year.

In Diss, Over 50 businesses in the town centre — from shops to bakeries to offices — have dressed up to enter Diss Town Carnival window dressing competition . These will be on display until June 10, with the carnival taking place on June 9, and is a must-see for dinosaur enthusiasts.

Car enthusiasts can head over to a classic car show , which returns for a third year after raising more than £50,000 for charity.

More than 240 cars will be at the Elveden Classic Car Show at the Elvedon Estate, in Suffolk, on Sunday, June 2.

While in Norwich, fans of children's channel CBeebies will be excited to meet one of its presenters, who is guest of honour at family fun day in Norfolk

Vet, zoologist and TV personality Jess French will be heading to Easton and Otley College for their annual family fun day on Sunday, June 2.

And finally, crowds will be able to support those taking part in the Mike Groves 10K , which starts at 10am from Scottow Enterprise Park - the former RAF Coltishall base.