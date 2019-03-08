Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

7 things to do during this weekend's sizzling sunshine

PUBLISHED: 09:42 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 31 May 2019

Meredith and Rhiannon Haynes from Norwich enjoy the hot weather on Yarmouth beach last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

Meredith and Rhiannon Haynes from Norwich enjoy the hot weather on Yarmouth beach last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

East Anglia is set to sizzle this weekend as temperatures are predicted to keep on rising over the next 72 hours.

Today (Friday May 31) welcomes sunshine and highs of around 21C to 24C.

And while it may become cloudy for a while this afternoon, the sun will reappear again later. There will also be a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "The temperature is set to rise up a bit again on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures of around 25C to 24C.

"On Sunday, it may be a bit more humid and muggy, and we should see highs of around 26C to 27C."

As reported earlier this week , these temperatures mean that some parts of Norfolk could well be hotter than Ibiza this weekend, with the BBC predicting highs of 24C for the party island on Saturday and Sunday.

With so many events planned across the region this weekend, organisers are hoping for bumper crowds.

In north Norfolk, military enthusiasts will have the chance to see a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight hurricane display at a reunion and heritage day at Langham Dome, near Holt, on Saturday June 1.

Wildcat Aerobatics, who fly a pair of iconic Pitts Special biplanes, will display close formation aerobatics and precision synchronised flying at Wildcraft Brewery's Wildfest event in Coltishall Road, Buxton, at 4pm on Saturday, June 1.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors will also be able to sample Wildcat beer - a new beer made for Wildcat Aerobatics by Wildcraft Brewery.

Fakenham Racecourse will be awash with glitz and glamour when it hosts its popular ladies' day event this weekend.

It will be on Sunday, June 2, drawing people from far and wide with more advance tickets sold than last year.

In Diss, Over 50 businesses in the town centre — from shops to bakeries to offices — have dressed up to enter Diss Town Carnival window dressing competition . These will be on display until June 10, with the carnival taking place on June 9, and is a must-see for dinosaur enthusiasts.

Car enthusiasts can head over to a classic car show , which returns for a third year after raising more than £50,000 for charity.

More than 240 cars will be at the Elveden Classic Car Show at the Elvedon Estate, in Suffolk, on Sunday, June 2.

While in Norwich, fans of children's channel CBeebies will be excited to meet one of its presenters, who is guest of honour at family fun day in Norfolk

Vet, zoologist and TV personality Jess French will be heading to Easton and Otley College for their annual family fun day on Sunday, June 2.

And finally, crowds will be able to support those taking part in the Mike Groves 10K , which starts at 10am from Scottow Enterprise Park - the former RAF Coltishall base.

Most Read

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

City chief Webber on Manchester United job links

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is playing down reports of interest from Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘He spotted something crawling across my arm’ - Couple’s disgust at Norfolk hotel rife with bed bugs

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Pop royalty Lulu makes special appearance at Take That’s Norwich gig

Singer Lulu with her OBE Credit: Kisty Wigglesworth/PA

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

Drivers caught in police crackdown on speeding

Police carried out speed checks in south Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s a bitter and twisted world’ - robbery victim describes violent betting shop ambush

Two masked men violently beaten a man before stealing a large quantity of cash from Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Running column: Wymondham AC runner is inspiring Mark Armstrong to achieve that sub 20-minute 5K

Juliette Watkinson on the home straight at the Holt 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists