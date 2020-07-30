Search

Very warm end to week as Norfolk set for 30C heat

PUBLISHED: 18:47 30 July 2020

Mitch the dog enjoying cooling off in the hot weather at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sun cream will be required for the end of the week with temperatures set to hit 33C tomorrow in places across Norfolk.

A record high of 34C could be recorded in the eastern region, as temperatures are set to rise on par with holiday destinations including Benidorm and Corfu.

The coast is expected to be a bit cooler than inland due to a south east breeze expected on Friday.

Temperatures will reach a high of between 31 to 33C.

Weather presenter Alex Dolan, told BBC Norfolk, said: “It is going to be very warm indeed tomorrow, temperatures potentially could hit 33C.

“The heat and humidity are really building in the next 24 hours but it will be quite short lived, looking quite a lot cooler into the weekend.”

There will be a risk of thunderstorms developing later on Friday evening as well as torrential downpours, leading to cooler conditions at the weekend.

Over the weekend into Monday, temperatures will fall and range anywhere from 16C.

The Met Office predict warm and sunny spells and a few showers, with periods or rain and brisk winds on Monday.

