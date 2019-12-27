Search

2019 in weather: Record breaking temperatures and prolonged rain

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 December 2019

A dramatic photo of lightning over Norwich. Photo: Brad Damms

A dramatic photo of lightning over Norwich. Photo: Brad Damms

Archant

From a distinctly dry start to record breaking temperatures and sudden downpours over the past few weeks, 2019 has been a meteorologically mixed bag.

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain in October 2019. Picture: Michael HowesFlooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain in October 2019. Picture: Michael Howes

Dan Holley from Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest looks back on the year in weather.

For much of 2019, the main concern from a weather perspective was the distinct lack of rain. Six of the first eight months of the year were below average for rainfall.

Late January produced some colder weather but any cold weather was soon replaced by unseasonable warmth during the joint fifth warmest February on record for this region.

The first half of March was particularly unsettled, with frequent bouts of rain and periods of strong winds.

Dan Holley, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest. Credit: Dan HolleyDan Holley, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest. Credit: Dan Holley

Between March 7 and 17 was the windiest period in East Anglia since February 2014, with gusts reaching or exceeding 60mph on several days.

April was a month of two halves - quite cool with overnight frosts during the first half of the month, then notably warm for much of the latter half.

Widespread rain arrived on May 8, which was the wettest calendar day across the region in more than 12 months.

Dancing in the rain during the Lord Mayors Celebrations 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodDancing in the rain during the Lord Mayors Celebrations 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A brief hot spell at the start of June saw temperatures soar to 28.8C at Weybourne on June 2.

However, much of June was fairly cool and generally unsettled, with heavy rain on June 10 making it the wettest calendar day for two years, and in the top five wettest for the previous five years.

July was in the top 10 warmest on record for East Anglia, setting the new highest temperature record for the UK.

Widespread thunderstorms affected East Anglia during the early hours of July 24. But the most intense thunderstorms to affect the region occurred during the evening of the July 25, with some 21,000 lightning strikes detected.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the east of England. Picture: The Met OfficeThe Met Office issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the east of England. Picture: The Met Office

August was the ninth warmest and sixth sunniest on record for the region.

September was the wettest in East Anglia since 2010.

This marked the start of a wet end to the year, with every month from September to December producing above average rainfall.

Both October and November were notably cool and in the top 10 for the highest number of 'rain days' on record.

