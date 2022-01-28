Revealed: The 20 areas of Norfolk 'regularly at risk of flooding'

The NSFA has announced 20 Norfolk sites that are "regularly at risk of flooding". - Credit: JAMES WEEDS

Two villages and six parts of Thetford are among 20 areas of Norfolk which are "regularly at risk of flooding".

The Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance (NSFA) has set out a list of the places where work is most needed to mitigate flooding risk at its first anniversary meeting.

Sites identified are:

Neatherd Moor and Dereham Basin in Dereham

Bridge Street, Burrell Way industrial estate, Fairfields, Gloucester Way, Bracken Road, Bury Road in Thetford

Along the A1075 in Shipdham

Common Lane and Grove Road in Brockdish

Green Lane North at the railway bridge in Great and Little Plumstead

The catchment of the Becks in Pulham St Mary

Beatrice Road, Quebec Road, Leonards Road in Thorpe Hamlet

King’s Lynn

Station Road in Heacham

Horsford

Shimpling

Once investigations at these sites are complete, the NSFA’s members will begin sourcing funding to carry out the work needed to prevent flooding in these areas.

This list represents the latest communities to be examined by the NSFA, but not the final list.

Any parish councils which consider their communities to be at risk of flooding can ask their district or county councillor to propose their area for future lists by the alliance.

It comes after the NSFA previously announced 16 initial areas susceptible to flooding which have since seen work begin to improve their situation.

They are Burnham Market and North and South Creake, Cranworth, Gayton, Burgh Road and Beccles Road in Gorleston, Newport Road and Yarmouth Road in Hemsby, Ferry Road in Horning, Kenninghall, the A140 at Long Stratton, Mattishall, Necton, the A143 at Redenhall, Norwich Road in Strumpshaw, Tunstead, the A1101 at Welney Wash, Watton and Saham Toney and Yaxham.

This follows a year in which NSFA members carried out more than 30,000 tasks to reduce flood risk in Norfolk, from removing drain blockages to investing in a new pumping station at Islington in west Norfolk.

Lord Richard Dannatt, chair of the NSFA, said: “I’m proud of everything the alliance has achieved in the last year, and the real progress that has been made not just in joining up, but in identifying solid solutions for locations around Norfolk, but we’ve got to keep this momentum going."