15ft Wilko sign ripped off by strong winds

PUBLISHED: 16:09 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 07 February 2019

A sign at the front of Wilko's in High Street, Gorleston was ripped off on Thursday morning because of the strong winds. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Strong winds caused a 15ft long Wilko sign to be ripped off the front of one of its stores on Thursday morning.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the shop in High Street, Gorleston to make the sign - which was hanging off the building - safe.

Crews arrived on scene at 9.15am and dealt with the issue by 9.40am.

A spokesman for Wilko said the sign was about 15ft long.

The spokesman said: “The strong winds pulled the sign down so it was a bit of a nightmare.

“Workmen have now fixed it so everything is fine.”

The inclement weather has already affected the borough as Caister Recycling Centre was closed on Thursday morning due to the windy conditions.

The centre has since reopened.

Gusts of up to 60mph were expected on Wednesday night.

A second weather warning for wind is in place for 12pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday, with more strong winds expected, particularly in coastal areas.

