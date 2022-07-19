News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
15 fire engines battled overnight forest fire near Norfolk town

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:05 AM July 19, 2022
Police and fire crews remain on the scene of a house fire

Multiple crews were called to Thetford Forest to tackle a blaze which started overnight - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Dozens of firefighters tackled an overnight blaze in Thetford Forest.

Crews from 15 fire engines battled the flames, which started near Kingfisher Lakes in Brandon Road at about 12.30am on Tuesday (July 19).

Appliances from Thetford, Attleborough, Watton, Hethersett, Methwold, Wymondham, Diss and East Harling were called to the scene.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, while drones were also used to check for hot spots.

The blaze was ongoing for just under 10 hours but a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the scene had been made safe just after 10am.

The spokesman added that there were no injuries and other emergency services were not called.

