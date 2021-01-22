Warnings for snow and ice in place across region

Published: 1:26 PM January 22, 2021

Norfolk could see snow and ice disrupting traffic over the weekend, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow, affecting large parts of the country, including Norfolk.

The warning is in effect today and tomorrow, with Met Office forecasters predicting chilly conditions could see snow and icy patches on roads that have not been gritted.

However, Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, say it is unlikely we will see the same level of snow experienced last Saturday - though up to a centimetre "could not be ruled out" for Sunday.

Zoe Johnson, a forecaster for Weatherquest, said: "We are expecting cold nights which could see some sleet or snow, most likely in the northern parts of the county.

"Do not rule out around 1cm but it is more likely to be sleet."

She said temperatures would remain low over the weekend, with highs of around 4C and overnight lows of around -3 or -4C on both Friday going into Saturday and Saturday going into Sunday. She also said freezing fog was also possible.