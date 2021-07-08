Thursday weather: Foggy start to the day but warm weather likely

Published: 4:00 AM July 8, 2021

The fog should clear as the morning goes on. - Credit: Archant

Fog will be bringing in the morning today, particularly on the east coast, a spokesperson from Weatherquest said.

The fog should clear as the day goes on, but it will remain cloudy throughout, with a potential summer shower occurring at around 2pm.

The clouds are expected to clear in time for sunset tonight.

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 8. - Credit: The Met Office

The Met Office expects warm temperatures throughout the day, with a high of 21C during the early afternoon, so it will be warm but without any substantial sunshine.

Southerly winds will be blowing at around the 10mph mark, with a high of 14mph at 1pm.

The weekend is set to be a mixed bag with a wet Saturday and a cloudy Sunday.



