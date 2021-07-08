Thursday weather: Foggy start to the day but warm weather likely
Published: 4:00 AM July 8, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Fog will be bringing in the morning today, particularly on the east coast, a spokesperson from Weatherquest said.
The fog should clear as the day goes on, but it will remain cloudy throughout, with a potential summer shower occurring at around 2pm.
The clouds are expected to clear in time for sunset tonight.
The Met Office expects warm temperatures throughout the day, with a high of 21C during the early afternoon, so it will be warm but without any substantial sunshine.
Southerly winds will be blowing at around the 10mph mark, with a high of 14mph at 1pm.
You may also want to watch:
The weekend is set to be a mixed bag with a wet Saturday and a cloudy Sunday.
Most Read
- 1 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
- 2 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
- 3 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
- 4 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
- 5 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
- 6 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
- 7 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
- 8 Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules
- 9 Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak
- 10 Fly-tipper left envelope with name and address among dumped rubbish
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus