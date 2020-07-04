Weekend weather: Cloud and little chance of sun as pubs reopen

Overcast skies over an almost empty promenade at Hunstanton on May 12, the day before lockdown was first partially lifted. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The skies over Norfolk will remain overcast today, with little chance of sun as the region sees the greatest easing of lockdown restrictions yet.

Saturday will be a generally dry but cloudy and humid day, with temperatures sticking to the low 20s.

The morning could see a few patches of light drizzle, but on the whole the day will be dry.

There is the chance of a few sunny spells developing in the afternoon but on the whole skies will remain overcast for much of the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 21C, with a south westerly wind throughout the day.

Sunday will see more sunshine and stronger winds, the warmest temperatures are likely to be felt along the coast where it could reach highs of 23C.