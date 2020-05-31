Sunshine to give way to cooler temperatures and cloud
PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 June 2020
The region is set to bask sunshine for just a few more days before a weather front brings cooler temperatures and the chance of showers.
Forecasters are predicting a dry and sunny start to June, with temperatures on Monday expected to be around 20C with highs of 23C and overnight temperatures of 11C.
The sunny spells and warm weather will continue into Tuesday with highs of 21C and a chance of skies turning overcast in the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday as a north, north westerly breeze develops bringing with it overcast skies.
The cloudy, breezy conditions will continue into Thursday and Friday, with temperatures hovering around 15C and a chance of showers on Friday.
