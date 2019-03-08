'You've got fans now do this' - Wealdstone Raider pledges support to Norfolk team ahead of cup final

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:06 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 01 May 2019

The Wealdstone Raider has pledged his support to Gorleston Reserves ahead of their cup final at Carrow Road tonight. Picture: Submitted

The Wealdstone Raider has pledged his support to Gorleston Reserves ahead of their cup final at Carrow Road tonight. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A Norfolk football team preparing for a Carrow Road cup final has been sent a special message of support from an internet sensation.

The Wealdstone Raider famed for his phrases such as 'You want some? I'll give it to ya' and 'You've got no fans', has pledged his support to Anglian Combination division two side Gorleston reserves ahead of their Norfolk Junior Cup final with Sprowston Athletic tonight.

The raider rose to prominence when a video of him heckling opposition supporters at a non-league football match involving his club Wealdstone FC, from west London, went viral in 2013.

In true Wealdstone Raider style, he said: “Gorleston I know you won the league on Saturday but tomorrow you have the chance for the double.

“So I'll be wishing you luck. The gaffer Scott Butler, the ex-Wealdstone boy Darren Patterson and all the rest of the boys.

“You've got fans now do this.

“So if they want some, you're going to give it to 'em.”

The raider was hoping to be in the stands cheering on the green army but Wealdstone FC have their own match tonight against Bath City.

Darren Patterson played for the club when he was younger and arranged for Gorleston reserve team manager Scott Butler to speak to the Wealdstone Raider after reaching the final.

Mr Butler tweeted the raider to thank him for his message describing it as a class touch.

