Search

Advanced search

‘Unlike Trump, we’re bringing the wall down’: town gallery to expand

PUBLISHED: 12:01 21 October 2020

Norski Noo owner Andy Sullivan next to the soon-to-be-demolished wall

Norski Noo owner Andy Sullivan next to the soon-to-be-demolished wall

Archant

A Dereham gallery owner is preparing to demolish a wall to expand his business into the neighbouring shop space, undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of October, the wall separating Norski Noo’s Gallery from a soon-to-close branch of the Dads and Lads barbers will be brought down.

“Unlike Trump, we’re bringing the wall down,” said owner Andy Sullivan. “I’ll try and work through the night, so the day after, I’ll have the whole shop up and running.”

The gallery has been in Dereham for four years, having moved from its original shop in Bawdeswell.

Since then, it has kept its strong local focus.

“Everything here was either painted in Norfolk, or made in Norfolk.” said Mr Sullivan, who likened the gallery to “a centre of excellence” by pointing out that it had expanded its services far beyond art.

He said: “We can frame anything, we can restore anything, and we do arts, crafts, jewellery, coffee, cake and local jams.”

Mr Sullivan said he was undeterred by Covid-19.

“It’s about taking a punt. This pandemic is unique, and it’s easy to sit there saying ‘woe is me’. My view is, let’s just make it work, and focus on the positives. You have to find the reasons to strive forward.”

Mr Sullivan said the expansion was a natural evolution for the shop and that it would draw more customers in.

“We’re incredibly lucky.” said Mr Sullivan. “We’ve got paintings by James Allen, who is regarded as one of the best miniaturists in Norfolk and Suffolk, and upstairs we have original works by Alwyn Crawshaw, who is nationally famous and the author of 25 books.”

Mr Sullivan has also been collaborating with his neighbour Nick Spencer at Rocky Crystal Interiors to link their businesses into a combined offering.

You may also want to watch:

“His portfolio is very similar to ours. We’re both winners, because the diversity attracts more people in.” said Mr Sullivan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

All night-shift staff at Bernard Matthews told to isolate after coronavirus cases

Bernard Matthews' factory at Great Witchingham, Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus case confirmed at north Norfolk high school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children taken home after fire at primary school

Fire fighters at Attleborough Primary School for what is believed to be a fire in one of the mobile classrooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road remains open after car collides with hedge

The car which collided with a hedge on Shouldham Road at Marham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It can happen to anyone’: City’s drug death rate among highest in country

Dylan Callomon's sister, Astrid, wants more people to accept that addiction is an illness and can happen to anyone. Photo: Callomon family