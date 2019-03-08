Campaigners fighting for hospital need more signatures

Protesters against the closure of All Hallows health care trust in Beccles. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

A campaign group fighting to save the All Hallows Healthcare Trust says it desperately need more signatures on its petition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Elizabeth Hospice at All Hallows' Hospital, Ditchingham. St Elizabeth Hospice at All Hallows' Hospital, Ditchingham.

Following the announcement of the closure last month, family and friends of those dependent on the service rallied together to keep it running.

Jaime Larter, whose father relies on the trust, hopes to attract a strong crowd for this weekend’s handhold at Ditchingham hospital. A group will gather at All Hallows and hold hands in a circle around the building this Sunday (April 7) at 1pm.

“We want to show that we as a community will protect All Hallows’ 147 year history and won’t allow the wrong outcome for the take over.

“We need around 250 to attend to make it a visual success. I’m now working hard with various people behind the scenes to ensure the best possible outcome for All Hallows,” she said.

As of Wednesday, the petition had 6,432 signatures but it needs to reach 10,000 before it can be presented to the secretary of health.

To sign the petition visit their Change.org page.