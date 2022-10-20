OPINION: We must address the billions of pounds of unclaimed welfare benefits

Opinion

The ‘cost of living crisis’ disproportionately affects the low paid and those dependent on welfare benefits and while acknowledging the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions has done more to help support the most vulnerable in society.

It isn’t enough.

If a jumbo jet needs a speed of 184mph to take off, there’s little point going down the runway at 100mph as it will still crash at the end of the runway. It’s not revolutionary, we just need to ‘balance the books’ of UK Plc and ensure that everyone has enough to live on and is receiving what they are entitled to.

Addressing the current annual £16bn of unclaimed welfare benefits would be a start.

The ’for profit’ retail sector can help, especially national supermarket chains. The benefit gains of the Welfare Rights clients I represent at social security tribunals doesn’t get squirrelled away in PEPs, ISAs or offshore bank accounts.

It gets spent in local retail outlets. This is a win/win/win for those in poverty, local retail outlets and the community. There is a mutual benefit in making sure everyone is getting what they are entitled to.

More than this though, the DWP’s £217bn annual budget is a hugely significant contributor to the economy nationally but it has to be said the DWP is punching below its weight in the marketplace by just distributing that £multi-billion budget among the most financially weakest members of society and who often pay a higher unit rate for products and services ie on pre-payment gas and electricity meters.

There needs to be an independent not-for-profit [NfP] financial vehicle that the DWP can pay claimants through to secure bulk discounts on behalf of the people the DWP exists to support.

This is not a new idea. I submitted this to the DWP when I was one of the long term unemployed in the 1990s when benefits were paid via a Giro.

Councillor Vaughan Thomas - Credit: Archant

I proposed that benefits be paid through bank accounts to enable the DWP to channel benefit payments through an independent, not-for-profit special purpose financial vehicle to secure the bulk discounts that could then be captured, not just for those in poverty but to also shared to provide a sustainable funding source for the not-for-profit advice and support charities.

The civil servant I corresponded with back then didn’t take the proposal forward, saying that it would have serious implications for social policy’ Doh!

This was exactly why I was corresponding with him. However, the DWP did, a little while later, begin paying benefits through bank accounts after scrapping a Smart Card project at a cost of £millions but did not take it any further to increase the purchasing power of benefits by securing the bulk discounts that could have been captured on behalf of benefit claimants.

I calculated back then a ‘saving’ of about £25bn over 10 years that could have been shared with NfP advice agencies and charities as well as with benefit claimants and without increasing the DWP’s budget.

The cost of course, coming from the ‘for profit’ sector by more efficient and effective procurement on behalf of the DWP.

Interestingly, the civil servant I was corresponding with back then was Neil Couling, now, as I understand it, the DWP’s change director general and senior responsible owner for Universal Credit.

Mr Couling missed an opportunity back then to maximise on the leverage the DWP budget should have had in the marketplace to help reduce poverty by working more closely with the ‘for profit’ retail/supermarket sector.

An operating mechanism now fully embraced by the government in the form of the Energy Price Cap for consumers.

Chloe Smith MP, secretary of state for work and pensions should look at this proposal again given the [current] chancellor of the exchequer’s directive that every government department needs to look for efficiency savings by all means, but not at the expense of those claiming benefit please.

They are suffering enough. There is another way.



