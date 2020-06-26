Virtual music festival run by Norwich DJ aims to be largest streaming event to date

Tim Zouridis, also known as DJ Tim Zee who is behind the We Care Music Festival. Picture: Tim Zouridis Archant

A virtual music festival featuring some of the most acclaimed DJs in the industry is being organised by a Norwich DJ in aid of musicians hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The We Care Music festival will take place on July 3 and 4 2020. Picture: We Care Music The We Care Music festival will take place on July 3 and 4 2020. Picture: We Care Music

The We Care Music festival, which will support Help Musicians and the Music Minds Matter’s initiative, will be streamed across a number of Facebook pages on July 3 and 4.

The event aims to be the largest cross posted virtual music festival to date and has signed up a number of live music venue pages, universities and student union groups, which will all stream the event simultaneously.

It has been organised by Tim Zouridis, a DJ and event operator from Norwich, who is best known for his work with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Daniel Straw, general manager at Fez Cambridge, and Olly Mowles also from Norwich.

Mr Zouridis, who has also DJed at venues such as Fabric and Ministry of Sound, said the pair decided to set up the event following the death of an industry friend.

Daniel Straw the general manager at Fez Cambridge, who is helping to organise the We Care Music festival. Picture: Dan Straw Daniel Straw the general manager at Fez Cambridge, who is helping to organise the We Care Music festival. Picture: Dan Straw

You may also want to watch:

He said the aim was to raise awareness of the importance of mental health within the industry and the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on musicians and the industry as a whole.

He said: “I wanted to do something to help the musicians who are going through uncertain times. I know what everyone is going through and still is going through to a certain extent so we decided to do something.”

Managing to secure some of the biggest names in the industry, the festival line-up includes Australian duo Mashd N Kutcher, Radio 1’s Charlie Hedges and Afishal, who has performed private parties for Prince Harry and Beyoncé.

The festival will run from early afternoon to 11pm each day with the University of East Anglia, Gonzo’s and Mantra in Norwich streaming music on their Facebook pages.

Mr Zouridis said support for the event had been great.

He said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the heart-warming response, and would like to thank all of our participating institutions and venues for their kind generosity.”

To donate to the festival’s fundraising page and to find out more visit www.facebook.com/pg/wecaremusic