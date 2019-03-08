Notting Hill screenwriter donates to Suffolk theatre

Richard Curtis and Emma Freud. Photo credit: David Jensen/PA Wire ©PressAssociation

One of Britain’s most successful screenwriters has emptied their pockets to help pay off the debts of a historic theatre, as they continue their venture to ‘future-proof’ the building.

Corey Minns, Darren France, Ruth selwyn-crome, Ben Roper and Sandra Selwyn.Picture; Contributed by the Fisher's Theatre Corey Minns, Darren France, Ruth selwyn-crome, Ben Roper and Sandra Selwyn.Picture; Contributed by the Fisher's Theatre

Richard Curtis, who is famous for his work on Four Weddings and Funeral, Notting Hill as well as Bridget Jone's Diary handed over £1,000 to the Fisher Theatre in Bungay.

Earlier this month, the Fisher Theatre announced they had the opportunity to pay of their looming debts at a reduced price of £150,000.

Since then trustees, volunteers and theatre-goers have been working tirelessly to pull together the community to keep the historic theatre running.

Mr Curtis, 62, who lives in Suffolk wrote to the Crowdfunder page, “We believe in you wholeheartedly.

“Good luck with everything - Emma and Richard Curtis,” they said in the donation comments.

Since it was launched on April 14, the page has already secured more than £3,500 from various supporters who have been part of the youth groups as well as the productions - with one person claiming it was “a magical resource not just for the community of Bungay, but for the whole of the Waveney Valley.”

Ruth Selwyn-Crome, who is one of the trustees leading the campaign, said: “I don't know Richard Curtis, I tweeted Emma Freud about it.

“They wrote a really nice comment on the Crowdfunder.

“We are getting donations on the Crowdfunder, and some people have contacted the Fisher for donations,” she said.

In a statement from the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF), they said: “In order to make funds immediately available to support at-risk historic places in other communities, the AHF has generously offered The Fisher Theatre the opportunity to own the building outright. For this the theatre needs to raise £150,000 by December.”

The online fundraising page is the first of many plans to raise the money by the end of the year.

Mrs Selwyn-Crome said: “Our six week online campaign will be phase one of a ten month marathon.

“This really is an incredible chance for the town to finally own the building. It's such a wonderful asset to the community.”