Prison death inquest to hear about 'food refusal'

PUBLISHED: 11:12 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 03 July 2019

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

The jury at an inquest into the death of a 52-year-old man who died at a Norfolk prison will hear evidence on management of suicide risk and food refusal.

Andrew Cross, an inmate at Wayland Prison, died at the jail on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

At a pre-inquest review held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, July 3, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake and lawyers for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Virgin Healthcare agreed the scope of the inquest, which will involve a jury.

Proceedings, lated to begin on Monday, July 22, will include "management of risk and suicide, management of Mr Cross when he was refusing food and measures taken during emergency procedures including entering his cell", Ms Lake told the inquest.

And evidence will be read and heard live from a witness list including doctors and prison officers.

A further pre-inquest review was scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, while a family liaison officer confirmed funding had been secured to enable Mr Cross's sister and brother-in-law to attend the inquest.

