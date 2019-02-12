Search

Youngster battling cancer meets wrestling star

PUBLISHED: 10:58 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 08 March 2019

Harry Deeba and his sister met Zak Knight. Picture: Carly Howes

Archant

A youngster with cancer has been able to meet the family made famous by wrestling.

Harry Deeba, two, from Taverham, is undergoing treatment for stage four high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that forms in nerve tissue, affecting around 100 children each year.

His family are raising money for treatment in New York that could stop the cancer returning. If it does there is a one in 10 survival rate.

The youngster met with Zak Knight from the now world famous Knight family, known for their wrestling and WWE wrestler Paige whose story has been made into the film Fighting With My Family.

Mother Carly Howes said: “He had a bag of goodies he wanted to give to Harry. Zak and his family were lovely.

“Within three hours of meeting Zak he had already offered to organised an event.”

To donate to Harry’s Appeal go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/harrydeeba

