Wrestling tournament starring Grant Holt chooses Big C as charity partner

A wrestling tournament starring Norwich City football legend Grant Holt has chosen the Big C as its charity partner.

Fightmare 3 takes place at Carrow Road on June 2 this year and is in support of the Norfolk cancer charity the Big C.

Ricky Knight, from the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) which is organising the event, said: “Like many Norfolk families that have relatives and friends who have been affected by cancer, we’re really proud to support Big C.

“We are passionate about Norwich and as well as delivering a spectacular show, we’re keen to support our great local charities.”

Chris Bushby, Big C’s chief executive officer, said: “It is amazing for Big C to have this high-profile support which is the beginning of an exciting partnership and we’re very grateful to the Knight family, Grant Holt and the Fightmare team.

“We wish them every success.”