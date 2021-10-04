News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

No stampsies! Conkers tournament returns with capacity crowd

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:29 PM October 4, 2021   
Brothers Rowan, eight, left, and Archie Walker, 11, battle with conkers in the annual Waveney Valley

Brothers Rowan, eight, left, and Archie Walker, 11, battle with conkers in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was conkers at dawn at a community pub as contestants fought it out to be champion of a returning competition.

The Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament returned with a capacity crowd after a two-year hiatus.

Visitors to the Locks Inn Community Pub, in Geldeston, on Sunday watched Martin 'The Tickler' Smith retain his title in the adults competition, seeing off competition from twice-champion Josiah 'The Bean' Meldrum along the way.

Loddon Dwile Flonking captain Louisa Yallop was runner-up while, in the juniors competition, debutant Monty the Bear claimed the crown in a thrilling final with Archie Walker.

Three-year-old Rima Powys Wilkinson from Bergh Apton, taking on opponents in the annual Waveney Vall

Three-year-old Rima Powys Wilkinson from Bergh Apton, taking on opponents in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Three-year-old Rima Wilkinson almost caused an upset in the competition.

You may also want to watch:

Iggi Pollock's immersive and interactive 'Conker Sounds' claimed the Best Dressed Conker award, with Toni Cairns in second place with Conkers Inc.

Organiser Yanny Mac said: "It's fantastic to see so many folk outdoors enjoying the sunshine and exercise.

Archie Walker, 11, prepares his game face for his coming conkers battle at the annual Waveney Valley

Archie Walker, 11, prepares his game face for his coming conkers battle at the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Most Read

  1. 1 Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by
  2. 2 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
  3. 3 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
  1. 4 Bus firm takes 'drastic action' as fuel runs short
  2. 5 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
  3. 6 Village pub looks set to become holiday let
  4. 7 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 
  5. 8 Vulnerable man, 50, reported missing after not being seen for almost a year
  6. 9 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
  7. 10 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47

"Apart from the odd snag, a rogue stampsie and some very unsteady nuts, the tournament was played out honourably."

The event raised more than £60 for the new Beccles Community Hub in Blyburgate.

Judge Alison Treacy refereeing a conkers battle between Grace Dynan, 11, left, and her sister, Alice

Judge Alison Treacy refereeing a conkers battle between Grace Dynan, 11, left, and her sister, Alice eight, in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organiser Yanny Mac at the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. Pictur

Organiser Yanny Mac at the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organiser Yanny Mac at the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. Pictur

Organiser Yanny Mac at the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Three-year-old Rima Powys Wilkinson from Bergh Apton, taking on opponents in the annual Waveney Vall

Three-year-old Rima Powys Wilkinson from Bergh Apton, taking on opponents in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Three-year-old Rima Powys Wilkinson from Bergh Apton, taking on opponents in the annual Waveney Vall

Three-year-old Rima Powys Wilkinson from Bergh Apton, taking on opponents in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Brothers Rowan, eight, left, and Archie Walker, 11, battle with conkers in the annual Waveney Valley

Brothers Rowan, eight, left, and Archie Walker, 11, battle with conkers in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Brothers Rowan, eight, left, and Archie Walker, 11, battle with conkers in the annual Waveney Valley

Brothers Rowan, eight, left, and Archie Walker, 11, battle with conkers in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Judge Alison Treacy refereeing a conkers battle between Grace Dynan, 11, left, and her sister, Alice

Judge Alison Treacy refereeing a conkers battle between Grace Dynan, 11, left, and her sister, Alice eight, in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Judge Alison Treacy refereeing a conkers battle in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at

Judge Alison Treacy refereeing a conkers battle in the annual Waveney Valley Conkers Competition at Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fuel pumps out of use at a deserted petrol station forecourt.

Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Stewart White has left his role presenting BBC Look East after 37 years

BBC

Messages of thanks to ‘legendary’ BBC presenter retiring after 37 years

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
An attempt by this newspaper to name suspects wanted for years by police has been blocked under data

Norfolk Live

BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Stewart White, presenter BBC Look East. Photo : Steve Adams

Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon