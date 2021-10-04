No stampsies! Conkers tournament returns with capacity crowd
It was conkers at dawn at a community pub as contestants fought it out to be champion of a returning competition.
The Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament returned with a capacity crowd after a two-year hiatus.
Visitors to the Locks Inn Community Pub, in Geldeston, on Sunday watched Martin 'The Tickler' Smith retain his title in the adults competition, seeing off competition from twice-champion Josiah 'The Bean' Meldrum along the way.
Loddon Dwile Flonking captain Louisa Yallop was runner-up while, in the juniors competition, debutant Monty the Bear claimed the crown in a thrilling final with Archie Walker.
Three-year-old Rima Wilkinson almost caused an upset in the competition.
Iggi Pollock's immersive and interactive 'Conker Sounds' claimed the Best Dressed Conker award, with Toni Cairns in second place with Conkers Inc.
Organiser Yanny Mac said: "It's fantastic to see so many folk outdoors enjoying the sunshine and exercise.
"Apart from the odd snag, a rogue stampsie and some very unsteady nuts, the tournament was played out honourably."
The event raised more than £60 for the new Beccles Community Hub in Blyburgate.