Heave away! Sea shanty singers group hope to make people happier through song
PUBLISHED: 11:11 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 18 December 2019
A new group of sea shanty singers are hoping to improve people's health and wellbeing through the power of song.
Based in Waveney, the Rogues Shanty Chorus want people to connect to previous generations through traditional sea shanties sung by sailors and seafarers.
The North Suffolk community interest group, The Voice cLoud, has now been awarded £30,000 from People's Health Trust with money raised by the Health Lottery East for a unique cultural project which hopes to engage people in the heritage of their communities.
"The folk music created by the community is full of heritage and charm, where many maritime songs were at the heart of fishing life. We want to keep these traditions going and make sure [they] aren't lost at sea," said Stephen Amer, Voice cLoud director.
"We have several members who struggle with their health and this is a great way to get everyone in good spirits and socialising."