Search

Advanced search

Heave away! Sea shanty singers group hope to make people happier through song

PUBLISHED: 11:11 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 18 December 2019

Roger Bourgein, 72 from Exmouth in Devon sang with the Exmouth Shanty Men at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Roger Bourgein, 72 from Exmouth in Devon sang with the Exmouth Shanty Men at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A new group of sea shanty singers are hoping to improve people's health and wellbeing through the power of song.

The East Coast Heritage Day, held at the Lowestoft campus of East Coast College. The Rogues Shanty Chorus. Picture: Mick HowesThe East Coast Heritage Day, held at the Lowestoft campus of East Coast College. The Rogues Shanty Chorus. Picture: Mick Howes

Based in Waveney, the Rogues Shanty Chorus want people to connect to previous generations through traditional sea shanties sung by sailors and seafarers.

You may also want to watch:

The North Suffolk community interest group, The Voice cLoud, has now been awarded £30,000 from People's Health Trust with money raised by the Health Lottery East for a unique cultural project which hopes to engage people in the heritage of their communities.

"The folk music created by the community is full of heritage and charm, where many maritime songs were at the heart of fishing life. We want to keep these traditions going and make sure [they] aren't lost at sea," said Stephen Amer, Voice cLoud director.

"We have several members who struggle with their health and this is a great way to get everyone in good spirits and socialising."

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener, inset, has launched a petition against the decision of Heart Education Trust to ban packed lunches: Picture: Archant

Town gridlocked again after ‘selfish’ parking blunder leaves bus trapped

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener, inset, has launched a petition against the decision of Heart Education Trust to ban packed lunches: Picture: Archant

‘I was disgusted by photos of myself’ - Man loses three stone in just 10 weeks

Bob Rouse weighed 26 stone before joining his local slimming group. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Paddy Davitt: City’s progress is impressive but Wolves are blazing a trail

Mario Vrancic holds off Ruben Neves in Norwich City's last Carrow Road meeting with Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists