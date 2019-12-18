Heave away! Sea shanty singers group hope to make people happier through song

Roger Bourgein, 72 from Exmouth in Devon sang with the Exmouth Shanty Men at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A new group of sea shanty singers are hoping to improve people's health and wellbeing through the power of song.

The East Coast Heritage Day, held at the Lowestoft campus of East Coast College. The Rogues Shanty Chorus. Picture: Mick Howes The East Coast Heritage Day, held at the Lowestoft campus of East Coast College. The Rogues Shanty Chorus. Picture: Mick Howes

Based in Waveney, the Rogues Shanty Chorus want people to connect to previous generations through traditional sea shanties sung by sailors and seafarers.

The North Suffolk community interest group, The Voice cLoud, has now been awarded £30,000 from People's Health Trust with money raised by the Health Lottery East for a unique cultural project which hopes to engage people in the heritage of their communities.

"The folk music created by the community is full of heritage and charm, where many maritime songs were at the heart of fishing life. We want to keep these traditions going and make sure [they] aren't lost at sea," said Stephen Amer, Voice cLoud director.

"We have several members who struggle with their health and this is a great way to get everyone in good spirits and socialising."