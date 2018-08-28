Search

Skaters shine with podium places in competitive annual contest

PUBLISHED: 08:28 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:28 08 November 2018

Skaters from Waveney Roller Skating Club travelled to Colchester for the Annual Tiptree Skating competition and shone with some great skating and placings on the podium. Picture: Waveney Roller Skating Club

Archant

A group of skaters from Waveney Roller Skating Club travelled to Colchester for the annual Tiptree Skating competition.

The team shone with some great skating and placings on the podium.

The weekend started with the basic skills event for six years and under with Freya Smith fifth and Maisy Baker 12th, this was followed by the seven, eight and nine years which saw Amber Morters placing seventh.

Last basic skills event of the day was for skaters aged 10 and above with Louisa Morters in eighth place.

The next event saw the Novice free skating seven years and under, which saw Katie Flanagan taking the gold medal joined by Ellie-Mae Davey in ninth place.

This was followed by Novice Free for skaters age eight years which saw Libby Jones taking second.

In the Novice age 10 years group, Charlotte Saunders finished in 10th place and in the 11 and 12 year Novice event, Lewis Jones took gold for his performance. In the age 9 years event, Daisy Hunt finished in seventh.

Novice skaters aged 13 years and over saw Jemma Starkings take second to be joined on the podium by Francesca Rumsby in third. Lauren Nursey finished in 17th.

In the beginners free event Abbey Coppen, Libbie Glover and Ruby Baker were placed in fifth, eighth and ninth.

Ella Moore and Felicity Turner skated in the Elementary free finishing in 6th and 10th place respectively.

Brooke Enticknap skated well to win gold with her performance in the inter bronze group, which was followed by the Duo events, with Lewis and Libby Jones winning gold with their performance in the Novice event, and Brooke Enticknap and Ella Moore skating well in the inter bronze event placing sixth in a tough group.

Coaches Carla Smith and Carla Butcher were thanked for all their help and support with the skaters.

The club would also like to thank their sponsors at Docwras.com and Pink Office supplies in Great Yarmouth for their support.

Waveney Roller Skating Club offer Learn to Skate sessions on Saturday mornings between 10am and 11am at the Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft.

Please contact waveneyrsc@outlook.com for more details.

