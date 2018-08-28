Search

Waveney rated as one of the worst places for young people

PUBLISHED: 14:37 07 February 2019

River Waveeny. Picture: Clive Elliston

River Waveeny. Picture: Clive Elliston

Archant

Waveney has been rated as one of the worst places for young people to live, a survey has claimed.

The survey, carried out by BBC Newsbeat, considered issues such as access to mental health care, average rent prices, levels of unemployment, bus services, sports facilities, connectivity to 4G, the number of young people living in the areas and the number of pubs, clubs and music events.

Waveney was given a score of three out of 10.

According to the survey, Waveney was given a three for their 4G coverage and youth population, claiming 61pc of the area had good 4G signal and 10pc of the population was aged 16-25.

The number of young people moving out of the area was 64.

In terms of night life and going out, the region was rated a one out of 10, as the number of bars, clubs and pubs reached 106 and the amount of music events was 32.

Other factors which were given a one out of 10 were the areas accessibility to public transport, employment, wild land - which is natural land, as well as sports facilities.

In Waveney the number of people claiming welfare benefits per 1,000 was 71 and there are 73 sports facilities operating in the area.

Waveney got 10 out 10 for mental health care, with 100pc of monthly NHS mental health therapy targets met.

The project saw more than 1,000 young people aged 26 and below surveyed.

Parts of rural Norfolk were also deemed as one of the worst places to live in Britain.

North Norfolk got a score of zero in the going out category as there are 20 music events and 149 bars, clubs and pubs.

Great Yarmouth got marks of one out of 10 for going out, employment, bus services and sports facilities.

Suffolk coastal was also given a zero for their sports facilities and going out, but were scored nine out of ten for their employment and eight out of ten for housing affordability.

Of the 378 local authorities ranked in England, Scotland and Wales, Islington in London topped the rankings, while Melton in Leicestershire ranked bottom.

