Traders in Waveney continuing to provide services during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:09 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 12 November 2020

PJ Gillman Jewellers in Lowestoft are providing a service via Facebook and Instagram. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Numerous non food shops that have been forced to close through the latest lockdown are providing services during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Wangford Veterinary Clinic. Picture: Courtesy of Wangford Veterinary Clinic.Wangford Veterinary Clinic. Picture: Courtesy of Wangford Veterinary Clinic.

Many in Lowestoft and Waveney are finding ways to continue trading by using online sales backed up by either home delivery or ‘click and collect’.

Here we have listed some of those we know about in the Lowestoft and Waveney areas so far, that have made their trading options visible on Facebook or social media.

Sharon Cleary owner of Toy Joy Oasis in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesSharon Cleary owner of Toy Joy Oasis in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

If your business is not included, please let us know and we will try to keep the list updated – in an effort to help everyone to continue shopping locally.

Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk and lowestoft.journal@archant.co.uk with all your details.

Food Takeaway or Delivery

Baytree House Lowestoft. Back in baking mode with a full list of afternoon teas, roasts, cakes. Collect or delivered via 01502 530315 or Facebook message.

Carlton Marshes - Suffolk Wildlife Trust. Carlton Marshes remains open with café hatch open 10am to 3pm to offer takeaway drinks and snacks. The Visitor Centre and viewpoints will be closed following government guidelines. Car park and toilet facilities will be open 10am to 4pm.

Central Cafe Bar & Restaurant. Takeaway or Delivery via 01502 415394 or Facebook message.

Porky’s Pit. 15 Harvest Drive. Providing restaurant quality food delivered to your door Phone: 01502 585640 / 07704 910549 www.porkys-pit-food.co.uk

Tea by The Sea. Afternoon Tea and different hot meal daily Delivery service Tues – Saturday – 01502 585573 or Facebook message.

The Copper Smoke House. Offering a takeaway service 5pm – 8pm from 11 Nov with delivery available. 01502 589843 (No Facebook orders)

The Flying Dutchman. Sunday Roasts available 01502 561391 or Facebook message.

The Red Mingo Cafe. Surrey St, Lowestoft – takeaway only.

The Jolly Sailors. Pakefield St. Pakefield. From Nov 13 will be offering a takeaway service. Phone: 01502 531418

Vets

Wangford Veterinary Clinic. Emergencies and urgent cases only. Opening 8.30am to 6pm on weekdays only. Emergency phone line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online shop will remain open for pet’s treats, toys and food as well dental care products, leads and accessories. Smaller items can be mailed or click and collect via www.wangfordvetclinic.com/Products-Services.

Butchers

Hall Butchers, Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft. Good quality meat and dairy with delivery service, via 01502 562630.

EC Longworth, Gorleston Road, Lowestoft. Click and Collect Email: eric@eclongworthbutchers.com, telephone 01502 539947.

Gifts, Toys and Jewellery

PJ Gillman Jewellers. Providing a service via Facebook and Instagram.

Toy Joy Oasis. 156 London Road North Order, click and collect from shop or deliveries please message facebook page or phone or text via 07860675144. You can collect from shop, also offer gift vouchers

The Gift Shop. Bridge Road, Oulton Broad. Phone 01502 573219, email sales@thetraditionalgiftshop.com visit www.thetraditionalgiftshop.com

Click and Collect or free local delivery.

Electrical

Hughes. Click and Collect or Delivery via Hughes.co.uk

Craft

High Street Haberdashery. Orders by the internet, phone, post or Facebook messenger, via https://highstreethaberdashery.co.uk

