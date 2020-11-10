Search

Waveney MP Peter Aldous self-isolating after contact with positive coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 16:10 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 10 November 2020

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: UK Parliament

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: UK Parliament

A Suffolk MP is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is self-isolating in line with government guidelines following a recent meeting.

In a statement, he confirmed he is working from home and will be participating in his role on a virtual basis.

He said: “I am currently self-isolating and working from home following notification yesterday (Monday) that someone who I had recently met had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am complying with the guidelines, am working full time and will be participating in Parliamentary Questions and Statements on a virtual basis.”

In the seven days up to November 5, the East Suffolk district saw 64.1 positive tests per 100,000 people, an increase from 48.5 in the seven days prior, although all areas of Suffolk remain among the lowest nationwide.

