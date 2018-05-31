Annual festival to bring film, debate and music to your homes

Dean Parkin will host the 2020 Waveney Mayday Festival online. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan. ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2008

A popular annual festival will go ahead as scheduled this weekend, albeit from the comfort of your own homes.

The Waveney Mayday Festival will take place online on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 for a showcase of music, poetry and film.

The festival, organised by Waveney Trades Union Council, will begin on Friday at 2pm with a short verison of director Steve Sprung’s film The Plan - That Came from the Bottom Up, exploring the Lucas Aerospace 70’s plan of arms conversion and diversification.

A climate change and social justice debate will be held at 3pm, including councillors Graham Elliott, Elfrede Brambley Crawshaw, Martin Lines of Nature Friendly Farming Network, Mark Harrison of Norfolk against Universal Credit and Social Action Solutions, Silvana Birchenough of CEFAS, Mike Smith-Clare of Unite, and Kevin Wingfield of the Socailst Workers Party.

On Saturday, a celebration of Suffolk people and their working lives at 2pm will include Dean Parkin’s new short film Year at Little Cote Farm, which follows a Carlton Colville farmer through the seasons.

At 2.40pm, Roop Butlin, of Murphy’s Law and This Machine Hates Fascists, will perform solo, before a showcase including writers from Halesworth’s Swan Poets, Fresh Words New Voices in Lowestoft, and Beccles Poetry Circle, as well as music from Keith Kryant, David Ingham and Stephen Mynott.

The John Ward Band will peform at 4pm, before the afternoon session draws to a close around 4.30pm.

An evening session will be hosted by Dean Parkin at 7pm with music from Hugh Stanners and Friends from Brighton.

John Griffin’s Twenty-One Crows will perform at 7.40pm, before Jason Wick, front man of Little Red Kings, will perform at 8.20pm.

All events will be streamed on the Waveney Festival YouTube page, and on Zoom.

Viewers on Friday can join on Zoom on 875-413-97864, and on Saturday on 918-6423-4924.