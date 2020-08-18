Gymnastics club celebrates long-awaited return after lockdown

Members of Waveney Gymnastics Club have returned to socially distanced training. PHOTO: Waveney Gymnastics Club Archant

Gymnasts have returned to their sport across Waveney and beyond after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During lockdown, Waveney Gymnastics have provided a range of outdoor and online activities for their 1,200 members across Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and north Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

With a phased return now in progress, members are returning to a range of gymnastics sessions.

Centre manager Alex Row said: “We are over the moon to be given the green light by the government to return. I am so proud of how we have adapted to the lockdown but we can’t wait to get back into the gym and the sport we love.

“The experience will be different for both gymnastics and coaches but we’re confident that the measures we have put in place will allow for a safe return.”

British Gymnastics president Helen Phillips said: “The hard work of all the staff and coaches at Waveney Gymnastics is superb to see.”