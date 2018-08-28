Foodbank working flat out for Christmas ‘desperate’ for coffee

Waveney Foodbank volunteer Karen Watts with special Christmas parcels. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

Karen Watts, volunteering her third Christmas at Waveney Foodbank in Eye, said the organisation is particularly short of long grain rice and is ‘desperate’ for coffee with just one container left. Sugar and fruit juice are also in short supply.

Waveney Foodbank volunteer Karen Watts at a warehouse in Eye. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Waveney Foodbank volunteer Karen Watts at a warehouse in Eye. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Special Christmas hampers have been put together to get people in need through the holiday, during which time the foodbank will be closed.

Mrs Watts, from Yaxley, said: “We need to get them just right. Depending on the size of the family we give them a box, which has got tins of ham and peas and stuff like that and we give them a fresh box with vegetables for a Christmas dinner, and we give them a chicken. If it’s a large family they get two.

“It’s a very busy time for us, particularly doing the Christmas hampers on top of ordinary boxes. They go out Thursday and Friday this week.

“We’d like to thank everybody who has supported the foodbank throughout the year. Without their generosity we wouldn’t be able to help the people in need in the local area.”