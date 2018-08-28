Search

Advanced search

Foodbank working flat out for Christmas ‘desperate’ for coffee

PUBLISHED: 08:55 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:06 21 December 2018

Waveney Foodbank volunteer Karen Watts with special Christmas parcels. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Waveney Foodbank volunteer Karen Watts with special Christmas parcels. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

Karen Watts, volunteering her third Christmas at Waveney Foodbank in Eye, said the organisation is particularly short of long grain rice and is ‘desperate’ for coffee with just one container left. Sugar and fruit juice are also in short supply.

Waveney Foodbank volunteer Karen Watts at a warehouse in Eye. PHOTO: Sophie SmithWaveney Foodbank volunteer Karen Watts at a warehouse in Eye. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Special Christmas hampers have been put together to get people in need through the holiday, during which time the foodbank will be closed.

Mrs Watts, from Yaxley, said: “We need to get them just right. Depending on the size of the family we give them a box, which has got tins of ham and peas and stuff like that and we give them a fresh box with vegetables for a Christmas dinner, and we give them a chicken. If it’s a large family they get two.

“It’s a very busy time for us, particularly doing the Christmas hampers on top of ordinary boxes. They go out Thursday and Friday this week.

“We’d like to thank everybody who has supported the foodbank throughout the year. Without their generosity we wouldn’t be able to help the people in need in the local area.”

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Sudbury house fire is suspected arson, police confirm

Four fire engines were called to douse the blaze Picture: ARCHANT

Car crashes into porch in west Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Co-op donates cash for replacement Christmas lights

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town legends Hamilton, Butcher and Holland to appear on stage

#includeImage($article, 225)

More details unveiled for do-it-yourself roadworks scheme in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Road to be closed for emergency flooding repairs

Archive photo of the village of Rickinghall. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

How does the Queen spend Christmas at Sandringham?

The Queen, who arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, is expecting a house-full this Christmas Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists