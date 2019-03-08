Waveney Foodbank hands out 60,000 emergency meals in 12-months

Waveney Foodbank is part of theTrussell Trust network of foodbanks that provide emergency food and support to people in crisis. Picture: Trussell Trust Archant

New figures show 60,000 emergency meals were given out by a foodbank network covering South Norfolk in the last 12 months.

Waveney Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust's national network of foodbanks that provide emergency food and support to people in crisis, said an average of 10 people were referred to its services run from a warehouse at Brome, near Eye, every day last year. The service covers towns on both sides of the Norfolk-Suffolk border including Diss, Harleston, Beccles, Bungay and Eye, as well as villages including Long Stratton, Loddon, Poringland, Hempnall, Old and New Buckenham and Framingham Earl.

Foodbank manager Matthew Scade said a five week wait for Universal Credit payments was a factor, together with low wages, insecure work, rising rental charges in private accommodation and the closure of both local charities offering crisis support.

“It's really worrying that we are still seeing a massive increase in need for emergency food across our area, we've already seen dramatic increase in need compared to this time last year,” he said.