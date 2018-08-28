Flood alert for Waveney no longer in force

A flood warning that was earlier in place for Waveney is no longer in force. Picture: Environment Agency Archant

A flood warning that was in place for much of Waveney has been removed.

The Environment Agency had earlier issued a flood alert for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham, near Bungay, to Breydon Water near Great Yarmouth.

But water levels are now well below the flood risk thresholds and the forecast is for no current flood risk from high tides.

There may, however, still be some areas where flood water is present until it can drain away.

Members of the public are advised to continue taking care on waterside roads and footpaths, and to avoid putting themselves in unnecessary danger.

The Environment Agency is continuing to closely monitor water levels.