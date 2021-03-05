Joy as hundreds head out on 'virtual' visits to every Premier League ground

Published: 3:23 PM March 5, 2021

Dylan, from Waveney FC U12 Panthers, on his bike ride. Picture: Courtesy of Waveney FC - Credit: Courtesy of Waveney FC

Officials at Waveney FC have praised the success of family-friendly virtual challenges that has seen thousands of miles clocked up during lockdown.

The Lowestoft-based club launched 'WFC to the Premier League' on February 15, with the challenge to head out from their home ground and virtually visit every Premier League club - the equivalent of 1,100 miles.

Brothers Grayson from the Waveney U8 Snow Leopards and Nate from the Waveney U11 Tigers enjoy a hot drink on their bike ride. Picture: Courtesy of Waveney FC - Credit: Courtesy of Waveney FC

Continuing until this Sunday, March 7, the club's 45 youth and development teams - including 11 girls’ teams - have been joined by the senior section in "running, jogging, biking or walking" across the area over the past three weeks on 'virtual trips'.

It has seen hundreds heading out to be part of the virtual challenge with the aim of exercising and recording their miles covered to reach their end goal - a combined 1,100 miles for each age group within the club.

Bailey from the Waveney U8 Tigers and dad Jon preparing to go on a run. Picture: Courtesy of Waveney FC - Credit: Courtesy of Waveney FC

Waveney's reserve team manager, Brad Fisher said: “It has been really pleasing to see the whole club and its members coming together during this difficult time.

"The engagement has been fantastic!”

The Waveney FC logo. Picture: Waveney FC - Credit: Waveney FC



