Joy as hundreds head out on 'virtual' visits to every Premier League ground
- Credit: Courtesy of Waveney FC
Officials at Waveney FC have praised the success of family-friendly virtual challenges that has seen thousands of miles clocked up during lockdown.
The Lowestoft-based club launched 'WFC to the Premier League' on February 15, with the challenge to head out from their home ground and virtually visit every Premier League club - the equivalent of 1,100 miles.
Continuing until this Sunday, March 7, the club's 45 youth and development teams - including 11 girls’ teams - have been joined by the senior section in "running, jogging, biking or walking" across the area over the past three weeks on 'virtual trips'.
It has seen hundreds heading out to be part of the virtual challenge with the aim of exercising and recording their miles covered to reach their end goal - a combined 1,100 miles for each age group within the club.
Waveney's reserve team manager, Brad Fisher said: “It has been really pleasing to see the whole club and its members coming together during this difficult time.
"The engagement has been fantastic!”
