14 of the biggest dates in the Waveney calendar for 2020

PUBLISHED: 12:31 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 05 January 2020

Enjoying the popular Beach Bar at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With the Christmas festivities over, it's time to make some plans for 2020.

Liam Gallagher on the BBC Music Stage at Latitude 2018 Picture: Nick ButcherLiam Gallagher on the BBC Music Stage at Latitude 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher

Here are 14 of the key dates and biggest events coming to Waveney this year, with plenty more still to be announced.

Pleasurewood Hills reopening - Saturday, April 4

The Cannonball Express roller coaster. Picture: Pleasurewood HillsThe Cannonball Express roller coaster. Picture: Pleasurewood Hills

After last year saw the return of former family favourite The Rattlesnake, now redesigned as Egg-spress, the UK's most easterly theme park will reopen their doors after the winter break in April.

Bungay Festival of Running - Sunday, April 19

The Bungay Festival of Running 2019 Setting off for the 10k Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The Bungay Festival of Running 2019 Setting off for the 10k Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The festival, which incorporates the 38th Bungay Black Dog Marathon, saw a record number of entries in 2019, and runners will take on the various distances again in April.

Bungay Garden Street Market - May 17

Plenty of fine plants for sale at Bungay Garden Street Market. Picture: Andrew Atterwill.Plenty of fine plants for sale at Bungay Garden Street Market. Picture: Andrew Atterwill.

The first of a number of street markets taking place in the town in 2020, visitors to Earsham Street will be able to browse an array of plants and accessories to get your gardens in bloom for Spring.

Beccles Food and Drink festival - Saturday, May 23

Beccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's PhotographyBeccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography

Thousands of visitors tasted the world at the 2019 outing, with a wide variety of food stalls set up on the town's cobbled streets.

First Light Festival - June 20-21

A crowded beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA crowded beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The inaugural outing last summer was nothing short of a major success for Lowestoft in 2019, with around 30,000 people basking in the summer sun on the beach to enjoy everything from live music and dancing to craft workshops and yoga sessions, with entertainment on throughout the festival's 24 hour run.

Heveningham Concours - June 27-28

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, winner of the post-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard.The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, winner of the post-war category at Heveningham Concours 2018. Photo: Cameron Maynard.

Some of the world's most spectacular cars will descend on Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth, look set to delight petrolheads once again with the supercare extravagansa returning in June.

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival - June 27-28

After a sell-out crowd gathered at Nicholas Everitt Park last summer, organisers have quickly announced a return for the tribute spectacle, with Ed Sheeran, The Beatles and Oasis tribute acts set to perform on a nearly star-studded bill.

Latitude Festival. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude - July 16-19

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, HAIM and The Chemical Brothers will headline the award-winning festival, which sold out again in 2019, when it returns this July. Other music acts already announced are The Lumineers, Michael Kiwanuka and Keane.

Bungay Antiques street fair on Earsham Street. Picture: James BassBungay Antiques street fair on Earsham Street. Picture: James Bass

Bungay Antiques Street Fair - Sunday, July 26

Hidden treasures will be on show again as the annaul fair returns for its 23rd year, with more than 70 antique and vintage dealers travelling from across the country to take part last year.

Beccles Harvest Moon festival 2016. Imogen and Elodie Whyte with Rolo the dog at the festival. PHOTO: Nick ButcherBeccles Harvest Moon festival 2016. Imogen and Elodie Whyte with Rolo the dog at the festival. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival - Saturday, August 8

A severe weather warning of heavy rain and strong winds forced the cancellation of last year's festival, but organisers will welcome music fans once again for an array of performances in August.

The annual Beccles carnival parade through the centre of the town. August 2016. Picture: James Bass The annual Beccles carnival parade through the centre of the town. August 2016. Picture: James Bass

Beccles Carnival - August 15-16

One of Suffolk's oldest surviving carnival parades will descend on the streets of Beccles once again in August, with the carnival weekend always awash with community spirit.

Action from CARLfest 2019, Mariners Rest, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from CARLfest 2019, Mariners Rest, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

CARLFest - August 28-31

The summer bank holiday music extravagansa is set to return for the ninth year in late August to raise money in memory of Dean 'Carl' Lawson, who passed away shortly after setting up the Care and Real Lovin' charitable foundation in 2012.

Hundreds of people attend the opening evening of the 6th Annual Beccles Beer Festival. Picture: Nick ButcherHundreds of people attend the opening evening of the 6th Annual Beccles Beer Festival. Picture: Nick Butcher

Beccles Beer Festival - November 13-15

Traditionally a popular fundraiser for the town's Lido refurbishment appeal, the town's ninth Beer Festival is set to return in November, with local breweries celebrated again.

Bungay Christmas Street Fair. PHOTO: Nick ButcherBungay Christmas Street Fair. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Bungay Christmas Street Fair - Sunday, December 6

Set to be the final date in the town's street market calendar for 2020, the town will be awash with Christmas cheer once again.

