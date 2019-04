When are supermarkets open in Waveney and Great Yarmouth this Easter weekend?

Supermarket opening hours will vary over the Easter weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Danilin

The return of the Easter weekend has left supermarket shoppers braced for changes in opening hours over the coming days.

The changes threaten to catch out those needing an extra pint of milk or that missing loaf of bread, with some shops open for a full 24 hours on Good Friday, while others are chosing to close earlier than usual.

Some supermarkets won't even be opening their doors on Easter Sunday.

To make sure you don't get caught out, check out the opening hours of a number of stores across Waveney and Great Yarmouth in our list below:

Beccles:

Co-Op, Market Square: Good Friday - 7am-10pm; Saturday - 7am-10pm; Sunday - 7am-10pm; Easter Monday - 7am-10pm

Morrisons, George Westwood Way: Good Friday - 7am-10pm; Saturday - 7am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8-10pm

Tesco Superstore, George Westwood Way: Good Friday - 6am-Midnight; Saturday - 6am-Midnight; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 9am-6pm

Roys of Beccles, Gosford Road: Good Friday - 9am-7pm; Saturday - 9am-7pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 9am-5pm

Bungay:

Co-Op, Hillside Road East: Good Friday - 8am-10pm; Saturday - 8am-8pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 9am-6pm

Great Yarmouth:

Aldi, North Quay: Good Friday - 8am-8pm; Saturday - 8am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8am-8pm

ASDA, Acle New Road: Good Friday - 6am-10pm; Saturday - 6am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 7am-8pm

Lidl, Pasteur Road: Good Friday - 8am-9pm; Saturday - 8am-9pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8am-9pm

Sainsbury's, St Nicholas Road: Good Friday - 8am-8pm; Saturday - 8am-9pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8am-7pm

Tesco Express, Bell Lane, Belton: Good Friday - 7am-10pm; Saturday - 7am-10pm; Sunday - 7am-10pm; Easter Monday - 7am-10pm

Tesco Express, Beccles Road, Bradwell: Good Friday - 6am-11pm; Saturday - 6am-11pm; Sunday - 6am-11pm; Easter Monday - 6am-11pm

Tesco Extra, Pasteur Road: Good Friday - Open 24 hours; Saturday - Open 24 hours; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 9am-6pm

Tesco Superstore, Yarmouth Road, Caister: Good Friday - 7am-11pm; Saturday - 7am-11pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 9am-6pm

M&S Foodhall, Gapton Hall Retail Park: Good Friday - 8am-8pm; Saturday - 8am-8pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 9am-6pm

Morrisons, Blackwall Reach, Gorleston: Good Friday - 7am-10pm; Saturday - 7am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8-10pm

Lowestoft:

Aldi, Millennium Way: Good Friday - 8am-8pm; Saturday - 8am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8am-8pm

ASDA, Belvedere Road: Good Friday - Open 24 hours; Saturday - 12am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 7am-8pm

Lidl, Peto Way: Good Friday - 8am-10pm; Saturday - 8am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8am-10pm

Morrisons, North Quay Retail Park: Good Friday - 7am-10pm; Saturday - 7am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8am-7pm

Morrisons, Tower Road: Good Friday - 7am-10pm; Saturday - 7am-10pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 8-10pm

Tesco Esso Express, Beccles Road: Good Friday - 6am-Midnight; Saturday - 6am-Midnight; Sunday - 6am-Midnight; Easter Monday - 6am-Midnight

Tesco Metro, London Road North: Good Friday - 7am-8pm; Saturday - 7am-8pm; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 9am-6pm

Tesco Superstore, Leisure Way: Good Friday - 6am-Midnight; Saturday - 6am-Midnight; Sunday - Closed; Easter Monday - 9am-6pm

Southwold:

Co-Op, The Street: Good Friday - 6am-10pm; Saturday - 6am-10pm; Sunday - 6am-10pm; Easter Monday - 6am-10pm

Tesco Express, Queen Street: Good Friday - 7am-11pm; Saturday - 7am-11pm; Sunday - 7am-11pm; Easter Monday - 7am-11pm