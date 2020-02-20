Pro-Palestine hackers target town council website

Watton Town Council's website has been hacked. Picture: Watton Town Council Archant

A town council website has been attacked by a pro-Palestine hacking group shutting down its page and replacing it with Moroccan propaganda.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Watton Town Crier Mike Wabe and Mayor of the town Pat Warwick at Watton's festive Christmas market and fun run 2019. Photo: Sue Dent Watton Town Crier Mike Wabe and Mayor of the town Pat Warwick at Watton's festive Christmas market and fun run 2019. Photo: Sue Dent

Hacking group Black Team X has taken over Watton Town Council's website, displaying messages including "Sahara is Moroccan" and "Free Palestine, free Gaza, Jerusalem Muslim city forever".

You may also want to watch:

A town council spokesman said: "We are aware of the issue and are working with our IT team and hope the issue will be resolved soon."

It is believed that Black Team X is made up of Moroccan hackers. The group argues that other countries need to stay out of Moroccan domestic issues.

Watton Carnival takes place every year and is a celebration of life in the town. Picture: Luis Machado Watton Carnival takes place every year and is a celebration of life in the town. Picture: Luis Machado

A song can also be heard playing with a computer-read statement saying, "group hackers Moroccan agent secret".

The group has also targeted other British sites including an Wiltshire Improving Access to Psychological Therapies website, which is run by the Avon and Wiltshire NHS Mental Health Partnership Trust, Newton Abbot Town Council's website as well as one belonging to the South African president.