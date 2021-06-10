Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery

Published: 3:53 PM June 10, 2021

Supermarket security guards are used to dealing with some rather unsavoury characters, but one Watton shop worker's latest adversary was rather more sweet.

He was forced into action after a muntjac deer made an unannounced visit to the town's Tesco supermarket, before making a beeline for the bakery counter.

It happened on Wednesday, when shopper Amira Stallion watch the bizarre events unfold.

She said: "I popped into Tesco between beauty clients and picking up my kids from school, and had just walked in. I saw a woman in a bit of a flap call the security guard over and so instinctively I walked back to the entrance.

A muntjac deer was escorted from the Tesco store in Watton. - Credit: Amira Stallion

"I saw a load of adults running and then saw this muntjac deer run towards me. My instinct was to try grabbing it, but I hesitated because it looked petrified."

Startled by the number of people it suddenly found itself surrounded by, the disoriented deer ran through the shop – but couldn't find much grip on the hard, shiny floor - not dissimilar to the famous ice-skating scene from Bambi.

"Because the floor was so smooth and it only has little claws it was skating along – it was actually very funny as well as a bit scary," said Mrs Stallion.

A muntjac deer was escorted from the Tesco store in Watton. - Credit: Amira Stallion

"Not many people had seen it first off so when I shouted 'stop the deer' everyone looked at me like I was crazy. The security started running after it and that's when everyone paid attention.

"I went along the top of the aisles while the security guard went along the bottom. I saw the deer peg it into the bakery and everyone cracked up! Maybe it wanted a doughnut."

She praised the way the security guard handled the tiny trespasser.

"It squealed a bit when it was picked up by the security guard, which was sad, but the guard did so well not to hurt him. He started walking up the dairy aisle just with this deer in his arms.

A muntjac deer was escorted from the Tesco store in Watton. - Credit: Amira Stallion

"The security guard was as cool as a cucumber. When he got the deer out it jumped out of his arms and bolted. I was a bit worried about where he went but what else was he supposed to do in that situation?"