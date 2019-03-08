Police search property and seize drugs after occupant 'tried to run off'

Police seized drugs from a property in Breckland which was searched after the occupant tried to run away.

Officers from Watton and Dereham safer neighbourhood team (SNT) seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs and cannabis from the property in Watton on Tuesday night.

On Twitter Breckland Police said the officers had established grounds to search the man and his property "when the male tried to run off".

They added that enquiries into the incident were continuing.