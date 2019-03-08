Video

Man who lost 17 stone starts own slimming club

Colin Hay with his slimming consultant Naomi Palfrey who helped him lose 17 stone. He is now setting up his own group in East Harling. Picture: Slimming World Archant

A Norfolk man who transformed his life by shedding 17 stone is using his success to shape a whole new career helping others to lose weight too.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colin Hay, 53, who weighed 31st 11lbs at his heaviest and struggled with blood clots, lung problems and an arthritic knee, is to use his astonishing success story to inspire others as the consultant at his own new slimming group in East Harling.

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight," said Mr Hay, a councillor and former Rendlesham Parish Council chairman.

Mr Hay

At his biggest, Colin Hay weighed more than 30 stone. Picture: Colin Hay At his biggest, Colin Hay weighed more than 30 stone. Picture: Colin Hay

After realising he would soon need a mobility scooter if he did not take action, Mr Hay joined his local Slimming World group in Watton. After two years, in which he went from being unable to walk 25 yards without needing to take a break to pounding the streets for nearly 25 miles, he dropped from 29 stone 6lb to 12 stone 6lb.

His achievement saw him come second in Sliming World's national The Greatest Loser competition, and he has now trained as a weight-loss consultant at the group's national training academy in Derbyshire and is preparing to help members at his new group.

"After losing 17 stone and completing my training, it is a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target," he said.

Colin Hay, a Watton town councillor, lost around 17 stone in 90 weeks, and fits into one leg of the trousers he used to wear. Picture: Denise Bradley Colin Hay, a Watton town councillor, lost around 17 stone in 90 weeks, and fits into one leg of the trousers he used to wear. Picture: Denise Bradley

"Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you're not alone. I couldn't have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant Naomi Palfrey and group.

"I also couldn't have done it without the amazing support of my wife, Linda, who still can't believe how much I've changed."

Mr Hay, who is also planning a walk from John O'Groats to Lands End, added: "I've taken up bowling, cricket and even become the local town councillor.

Colin Hay, who shed 17 stone, with his wife Linda. he is now setting up his own slimming group in East Harling. Picture: Slimming World Colin Hay, who shed 17 stone, with his wife Linda. he is now setting up his own slimming group in East Harling. Picture: Slimming World

"Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can't wait to get started."

- Colin's Slimming World group will be held at East Harling Youth Centre every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm from May 28. For more information or to join either pop along or call him on 07488 285691.