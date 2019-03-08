Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Man who lost 17 stone starts own slimming club

PUBLISHED: 12:11 28 May 2019

Colin Hay with his slimming consultant Naomi Palfrey who helped him lose 17 stone. He is now setting up his own group in East Harling. Picture: Slimming World

Colin Hay with his slimming consultant Naomi Palfrey who helped him lose 17 stone. He is now setting up his own group in East Harling. Picture: Slimming World

Archant

A Norfolk man who transformed his life by shedding 17 stone is using his success to shape a whole new career helping others to lose weight too.

Colin Hay, 53, who weighed 31st 11lbs at his heaviest and struggled with blood clots, lung problems and an arthritic knee, is to use his astonishing success story to inspire others as the consultant at his own new slimming group in East Harling.

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight," said Mr Hay, a councillor and former Rendlesham Parish Council chairman.

Mr Hay

At his biggest, Colin Hay weighed more than 30 stone. Picture: Colin HayAt his biggest, Colin Hay weighed more than 30 stone. Picture: Colin Hay

After realising he would soon need a mobility scooter if he did not take action, Mr Hay joined his local Slimming World group in Watton. After two years, in which he went from being unable to walk 25 yards without needing to take a break to pounding the streets for nearly 25 miles, he dropped from 29 stone 6lb to 12 stone 6lb.

His achievement saw him come second in Sliming World's national The Greatest Loser competition, and he has now trained as a weight-loss consultant at the group's national training academy in Derbyshire and is preparing to help members at his new group.

"After losing 17 stone and completing my training, it is a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target," he said.

Colin Hay, a Watton town councillor, lost around 17 stone in 90 weeks, and fits into one leg of the trousers he used to wear. Picture: Denise BradleyColin Hay, a Watton town councillor, lost around 17 stone in 90 weeks, and fits into one leg of the trousers he used to wear. Picture: Denise Bradley

"Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you're not alone. I couldn't have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant Naomi Palfrey and group.

"I also couldn't have done it without the amazing support of my wife, Linda, who still can't believe how much I've changed."

Mr Hay, who is also planning a walk from John O'Groats to Lands End, added: "I've taken up bowling, cricket and even become the local town councillor.

Colin Hay, who shed 17 stone, with his wife Linda. he is now setting up his own slimming group in East Harling. Picture: Slimming WorldColin Hay, who shed 17 stone, with his wife Linda. he is now setting up his own slimming group in East Harling. Picture: Slimming World

"Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can't wait to get started."

- Colin's Slimming World group will be held at East Harling Youth Centre every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm from May 28. For more information or to join either pop along or call him on 07488 285691.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Cyclist injured in Norwich crash

A black BMW was involved in a crash with a cyclist near the Mile End Road turn off from Newmarket Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police give dog a lift home after arresting owner for drug driving

The dog given a lift home by officers Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists